Nalbari: Billeswar Devalaya Closed for Devotees

By Pratidin Bureau
The Billeswar Devalaya in Belsor, Nalbari will remain closed for devotees amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The temple will remain closed for indefinite times until the COVID-19 situation improves, informed Chief Doloi Ranjit Mishra.

The regular rituals will continue inside the temple premises but no outsiders will be allowed during this pandemic.

It may be mentioned that the COVID-19 cases in the state are increasing alarmingly on daily basis. On Wednesday, the state reported 4826 fresh cases while 55 people succumbed to the disease, the highest since the second wave of outbreak.

