A doctor’s chamber was sealed on Saturday under the direction of Nalbari disctrict administration after the doctor was accused of violating government rules.

The doctor, one Rakesh Jain works at Shaheed Mukunda Kakti Civil Hospital in Nalbari.

The district administration took action against the doctor when a man lodged a complaint with Nalbari police station alleging that a child died due to the doctor’s negligence.

His chamber was sealed on Saturday late evening.