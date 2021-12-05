Nalbari: Fire Breaks Out In Civil Hospital’s Warehouse

A major fire broke out in the Solid Waste Management warehouse of the Swahid Mukund Kakoti Civil Hospital in Nalbari on Sunday.

As per initial reports of Pratidin Time, the incident took place in the warehouse that most comprised plastic saline bottles.

Fire tenders have rushed to the spot and have been trying to douse the flames emitting out of the warehouse.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

However, an investigation is underway by Nalbari police. So far, there have been no reports of injuries or loss of human lives.