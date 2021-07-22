Nalbari Girl Held For Making Derogatory Remark Against CM Sarma

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
nalbari
REPRESENTATIONAL

A girl was arrested by Nalbari police on Thursday for allegedly making a derogatory remark against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on WhatsApp.

As per a report, the girl, identified as one Pakiza Begum, allegedly wrote to offer beef meat to the chief minister. She updated her WhatsApp status with the writing, which went viral early morning today.

Pakiza was arrested from Nalbari’s Kumarkuchi area today at noon.

Investigation on the matter is on.

