Nalbari: IT Conducts Raid at Dr. Tapan Deka’s Residence, Hospital

The Income Tax department has conducted a raid at Nalbari maternity hospital owned by Dr. Tapan Deka.

The IT department has also conducted the raid at the residence of Dr. Deka since Saturday morning.

It may be noted that the IT department has been conducting raids at different hospitals. On Friday, a raid has also been conducted at Arya Group of Institutions including Arya Hospital, Arya Wellness Centre, Arya Eco Camp in Guwahati and Pobitora respectively.

The raid has been conducted allegedly for financial anomalies.