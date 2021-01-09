Nalbari: IT Conducts Raid at Dr. Tapan Deka’s Residence, Hospital

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Income Tax Raid
Representative Image
131

The Income Tax department has conducted a raid at Nalbari maternity hospital owned by Dr. Tapan Deka.

The IT department has also conducted the raid at the residence of Dr. Deka since Saturday morning.

It may be noted that the IT department has been conducting raids at different hospitals. On Friday, a raid has also been conducted at Arya Group of Institutions including Arya Hospital, Arya Wellness Centre, Arya Eco Camp in Guwahati and Pobitora respectively.

Related News

Guwahati: Two Road Accidents In NH 37

‘Dhing Express’ Hima Das Turns 21

Twitter Permanently Suspends Donald Trump’s Account

Akhil Gogoi Appointed President Of Raijor Dal

The raid has been conducted allegedly for financial anomalies.

You might also like
National

Bihar Polls: 18% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM

Regional

Naharkatia: 7 wagons of goods train derail

Top Stories

Centre Issues Unlock 4.0 Guidelines

Regional

Man Dies Of Electrocution In Goalpara

Regional

Journalists’ Forum Urges Fraternity To Stay ‘United’

Regional

MK Jewelers Looted For 2nd Time

Comments
Loading...