Nalbari: Lurin Jyoti Gogoi’s Convoy Attacked By BJP Workers

Ahead of the Assam Assembly Election, a cold war begins with the state political parties as Assam Jatiya Parishad’s (AJP) president Lurin Jyoti Gogoi’s convoy has been attacked by alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters on Sunday in Nalbari.

As per reports, the BJP supporters were lead by Narayan Deka, MLA of Barkhetri constituency.

It may be stated that the attack took place when Gogoi had traveled to the Barkhetri constituency for an election campaign.

During the attack, Gogoi was accompanied by Pulakesh Barua, Former speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly and active member of AJP.

This incident was strongly condemned by the members of newly formed political party.

