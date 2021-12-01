Nalbari Medical College to be Inaugurated by 2022: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inspected the progress of Nalbari Medical College at Dakshingaon and said that the medical college will be inaugurated in 2022.

Inspecting the under construction medical college , the chief minister said that 75 percent of the work has been completed. “Inspected the under construction Nalbari Medical College at Dakshingaon in Nalbari district. Good to see that about 75℅ work of the college has been completed. We’re planning to apply for permission to Medical Council of India by 2022 & start the academic session in 2023,” he said in a tweet.

We're planning to apply for permission to Medical Council of India by 2022 & start the academic session in 2023. pic.twitter.com/r5wdUHivPP — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 1, 2021

He further stated that there will be facility for the treatment of 600 patients and 100 ICU beds will be available. There will be 100 seats for medical students and that a new cancer hospital will also be constructed in the premises of the medical college.

