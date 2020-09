Nalbari MLA Ashok Sarma has tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. His wife Pranita Devi also got infected with the contagion.

A Rapid Antigen Test conducted revealed their positive status.

Interestingly, Sarma was present at the Nalbari District BJP Executive meet held yesterday. The meeting was attended by other BJP leaders Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and Vice President of Assam BJP Jayanta Malla Baruah.