Nalbari: Scammer Loots Money In Return Of Fake Job Appointment Letters, 1 Held

The Nalbari Police on Saturday arrested a fraudster in connection to fake job scam in Nalbari district of Assam.

According to sources, the accused have been alleged to have scammed people of Nalbari with fake job appointment letters.

The fraudulent has been identified as Samarjyoti Nath who is a resident of Hajo in Assam.

The Nalbari police have informed that the accused Samarjyoti Nath have accepted his crime and confessed of his misconduct and fraudulence on Saturday to the Police.

The prime accused in this case is reportedly a resident of Dharapur named Dipak Nath.

As per the confession of accused Samarjyoti Nath, Dipak Nath appoints agents in different places for the job scam and loots huge amount of money from people.

The 2 accused in the case have reportedly provided fake appointment letters to young people of Nalbari and have taken huge amount of money in return.