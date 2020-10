Forest officials, acting on a tip-off, seized two timber laden trucks on Friday night in Nalbari.

According to sources, two Tata Daewoo trucks bearing registration number “AS 14 C 9737” and “AS 14 C 8277” were discovered with stolen timber being stored on its carriers.

No arrests have been made so far. Investigation is underway.

It may be additionally mentioned that many illegal timber trade and smuggling of timber as well as illegal timber mills were previously reported in the district.