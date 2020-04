Two women have been quarantined in Nalbari on Friday. Police have quarantined the women at Swahid Mukunda Kakati Civil Hospital.

Police said that the two women are the domestic worker at Manish Tibrewala’s company. Tibrewala was the first COVID-19 positive patient in Guwahati.

The two women returned to their home on March 20 from Guwahati where they were working as a domestic worker at Tibrewala’s company.