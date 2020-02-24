Namaste Trump! US Prez Set For Big Welcome In India

US President Donald Trump will start his first India visit from Ahmedabad today where he will land 11:40 am along with First Lady Melania Trump and other officials from the US government, including his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

PM Narendra Modi will be hosting US President Trump and his delegation and stage a massive roadshow through Ahmedabad.

The two leaders will also visit Sabarmati Ashram and address a mega event at the Motera Stadium where over 1 lakh people are expected to gather for the ‘Namaste Trump’ cultural extravaganza.

Trump and his team will later leave for Agra to see the Taj Mahal. Dance groups and singers from different parts of the country will be performing on stages along the 22-km route of the ‘India roadshow’ in Ahmedabad. Huge billboards of the two leaders and replicas of historic places in Gujarat have also been placed along the roads.

Over 10,000 police personnel, besides the United States Secret Service, and personnel of the National Security Guards (NSG) and the Special Protection Group (SPG) have been deployed for the high profile visit. Later Trump will be flying to Agra in the evening where CM Yogi Adityanath will be welcoming the US delegation.