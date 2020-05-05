Names of Newly Positive COVID-19 Cases In Assam

Assam on Tuesday reported two more COVID-19 positive cases from Goalpara and Kokrajhar districts. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Assam increased to 44.

The patient from Goalpara has been identified as Jalaluddin. He was reportedly under containment zone.

On the other hand, the patient from Kokrajhar has been identified as Asan Ali. The patient had a travel history of Cooch Behar in West Bengal.

Out of the total 44 patients, 32 patients have been already discharged from hospitals and with one death, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Assam stands at 11.