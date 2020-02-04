‘Namghar’, ‘Sankardev road’ in Delhi: Sonowal in poll campaign

With Assembly elections in Delhi just a week away, all major contenders have intensified their campaigns, both on the streets and on social media.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had joined a campaign rally for Rohtas Nagar (East Delhi) BJP candidate Jitender Mahajan on Tuesday.

If BJP comes to power in Delhi, a Namghar will be set up for the Assamese people and a road to be named after Sankardev in Delhi, Sonowal assured.

Three chief ministers of northeastern states including Assam, Tripura and Manipur along with MPs and top BJP leaders are said to campaign for BJP candidates in New Delhi for the upcoming elections.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Manipur CM N. Biren Singh would join the election campaign in the national capital.

Many MPs from the northeast and senior BJP leaders would also campaign for the saffron party’s candidates contesting the February 8 assembly polls.

The election for Delhi Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 8 while the counting of votes will take place on February 11.