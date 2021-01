Namsai: Two Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident

In a tragic incident on Saturday, two people were killed in a road mishap, while the other was severely injured that took place at Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to sources, the accident took place in a head-on collision between two bikes.

The deceased identified as Chao Chiya Manpun Nasai was killed on the spot and other Jakhubanta Tambar succumbed to death in hospital.

Another critically injured has been admitted to the hospital.