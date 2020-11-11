Top StoriesRegional

Nandini Magazine Organizes Rangoli Competition 2020

By Pratidin Bureau
Popular women’s magazine Nandini on Wednesday organized a Rangoli competition – ‘Nandini Rangoli 2020’ at Sadin-Pratidin Head office in Guwahati’s Chandmari on the occasion of Diwali.

 The event was inaugurated by Managing Director of Pratidin Time Smitakshi B. Goswami.

A total of 25 participants took part in the competition from in and around Guwahati. Two books written by Anjali Mahanta were also unveiled before the competition by Sadin’s editor and eminent writier Anuradha Sharma Pujari, Managing Director of Pratidin Time Smitakshi B. Goswami and editor of Nandini magazine Maina Mahanta.

Describing the event as “a beautiful movement”, Ms Goswami urged the people to celebrate a fireworks-free Diwali this year and called upon more such programs in a bid to curb pollution.

The judges of the competition are Ruby Baruah, Anjali Mahanta and Anuradha Sharma Pujari. Commenting on the Rangoli competition Ms Anuradha said “Assamese culture has a long and old tradition of making Rangolis and we have missed it.”

