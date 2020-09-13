Naomi Osaka Wins US Open 2020 Women’s Singles Title

Japan’s Naomi Osaka defeated Victoria Azarenka of Belarus to win the US Open on Saturday.

She overcame her opponent 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in 1hr 53min at the Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows.

With this, the 22-year-old Osaka’s haul of tennis major trophies goes up to 3. Her other victories are at the 2018 US Open and 2019 Australian Open.

In the final, although Azarenak took a lead in the first set, Osaka made a comeback in the second set and maintained her momentum ever since.

Interestingly, Osaka had walked onto the court wearing a mask bearing the name of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old African-American boy who was shot dead by a white police officer in Cleveland, Ohio in 2014.