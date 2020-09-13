Top StoriesSportsWorld

Naomi Osaka Wins US Open 2020 Women’s Singles Title

By Pratidin Bureau
Japan’s Naomi Osaka defeated Victoria Azarenka of Belarus to win the US Open on Saturday.

She overcame her opponent 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in 1hr 53min at the Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows.

With this, the 22-year-old Osaka’s haul of tennis major trophies goes up to 3. Her other victories are at the 2018 US Open and 2019 Australian Open.

In the final, although Azarenak took a lead in the first set, Osaka made a comeback in the second set and maintained her momentum ever since.

Interestingly, Osaka had walked onto the court wearing a mask bearing the name of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old African-American boy who was shot dead by a white police officer in Cleveland, Ohio in 2014.    

