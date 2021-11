Narayan Deka Appointed Chairman Of GMDA | Full List Of Appointments

The Assam government has approved appointment of public servants in different departments in the state.

Full list below –

BJP Leader Rituparna Baruah, Chairman of Assam Tourism Development Corporation.

Bolin Chetia, Chairman of Assam Gas Company.

Narayan Deka, Chairman of GMDA.

Gurujyoti Das, Chairperson, Assam Fisheries Development Corporation Ltd

Ramakanta Deuri, Chairman, Assam Plain Tribes Development Corporation

Nabanita Handique, Chairperson, Assam State Development Corporation for Other Backward Classes Ltd.

Jayanta Das, Chairperson, Assam State Development Corporation for Scheduled Castes Ltd.

Bijay Gupta, Chairman, Assam Financial Corporation

Pabitra Margherita, Member Secretary, Assam State Level Advisory Committee for Students & Youth Welfare

Ashok Singhi, Chairman, Assam Government Marketing Corporation

Simanta Sekhar, Chairman, Assam State Film (Finance & Development) Corporation

Bidya Singh Englang, Chairperson, Assam Hills Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd

Rajdeep Gowala, Chairperson, Assam Tea Corporation Ltd.

Mission Ranjan Das, Chairperson, Assam State Transport Corporation

Prashanta Phukan, Chairperson, Assam Industries Development Corporation.

Kishore Upadhyay, Chairperson, Assam Small Industries Development Corporation

Hiranya Konwar, Chairperson, Assam Hydrocarbon Energy Company Ltd.

Shiladitya Dev, Chairperson, Assam Linguistic Minority Development Board.

Jitul Sonowal, Vice – Chairman, Srimanta sankardeva Kalakshetra Soceity

Hemoprabha Borthakur, Chairperson, Assam State Commission for Women

Habib Mahmmed Chawdhury, Chairman, Assam Minority Development Board.

Manoj Saikia, Chairman, Assam Livestock and Poultry Development Corporation

Prabin Hazarika, Chairman, Assam Seed Corporation

Sunil Deka, Chairperson, Assam Trade Promotion Organisation

Dr Kamala Kalita, Chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Board

Nathuram Boro, Chairperson, Assam Apex Weavers and Artisans Cooperative Federation Ltd (ARTFED)