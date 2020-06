A tragic incident took place at Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border when four labourers have died while digging a well. The incident occurred at Narayanpur on Tuesday afternoon.

The labourers were digging the well at one Tesi Tana’s house when they died on the spot.

However, the labourers have not yet identified.

A joint operation has been started by Assam and Arunachal Police along with Fire & Emergency Services team but the bodies have not yet rescued.