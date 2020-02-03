Anti-CAA Protests Are Experiment: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first rally for Delhi Assembly elections in East Delhi Karkardooma area where Modi directly attacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress (INC) on Monday. Modi alleged that the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, (CAA) protest in Seelampur, Shaheen Bagh and Jamia are no coincidence but an experiment.”

“These miscreants never followed the constitution of India and also never follow the Indian judiciary system,” Modi Added

Modi appealed to the people to stop these miscreants by giving the vote to BJP.

Further, he said, “It is important to get rid of old problems and difficulties, that is what people want, we are following just that”.

“The BJP-led Central government will provide ”PUCCA” houses to all poor families by 2022” Modi promised during the rally.

The voting date of Delhi Assembly Election on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.