Narendra Singh Tomar Visits Kamakhya Temple

By Pratidin Bureau
Narendra Singh Tomar
33

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in-charge of poll-bound Assam Narendra Singh Tomar visited Kamakhya Temple on Thursday. Tomar visited Assam for two-days to take stock of the election and also participated in different meetings with party leaders and members.

Visiting the Kamakhya temple, Tomar said that the BJP will be successful with 101 plus seats in the assembly election. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, many developmental works have been completed in the state in the last five years,” said Tomar.

He also stated that this year also the BJP will show a good result in the polls.

Tomar will attend a number of important meetings of BJP’s Core Committee, Election Committee.

