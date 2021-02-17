Narendra Singh Tomar Visits Poll-Bound Assam

Ahead of Assam Assembly Election, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) newly appointed election in-charge for poll-bound, Narendra Singh Tomar arrived in Guwahati on Wednesday evening to participate in various party related-activities.

The Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, and Food Processing Industries was welcomed by MP Queen Oja and Minister Siddhartha Bhttachrya at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

In Guwahati, Tomar will attend a number of important meetings of BJP’s Core Committee, Election Committee.