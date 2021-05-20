Narengi-Morigaon Road To Be Named After Homen Borgohain

Assam chief minister Dr.Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced a 50km stretch of road starting from Narengi in Kamrup Metro to Chandrapur in Morigaon to be named after noted Assamese writer and Dr. Homen Borgohain who recently passed away.

In a presser, Dr. Sarma said that in due course of time various works will be adopted by the Assam government to preserve the legacy and rich work that the litterateur has produced over the last few decades, however, in the immediate future the road will be named after Dr. Borgohain.

The Chief Minister informing about the route said the road that begins from Guwahati’s Narengi via Chandrapur to Jagi Bhakatgaon in Morigaon will be named after Dr.Borgohain.

The former president of Assam Sahitya Sabha breathed his last at GNRC hospital in Guwahati. He was 89.

As per reports, he transitioned after a cardiac arrest today morning at around 6.58am.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 24 and returned home after recovering from it.

Dr. Sarma after Dr. Borgohain’s funeral said the government would take all necessary steps to preserve the creations and ideology of the author-journalist.

Dr. Sarma had said the government has already thought about a plan which would be finalised in consultation with the late author’s family members and well wishers.

The minister further said that the demise of Homen Borgohain was a personal loss to him as he was a guardian who guided him at difficult times.

Stating that he daily enquired about the health of late Borgohain while he was hospitalised, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said that doctors released him from the hospital as he deeply desired to return home.