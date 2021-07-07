Naseeruddin Shah Discharged From Hospital

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai for the treatment of pneumonia, was discharged on Wednesday.

The 70-year-old actor was admitted to the Khar-based P D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, a non-COVID-19 facility, last Tuesday.

Notably, Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar who passed away today morning was also admitted on the same day as Shah at Hinduja.

“Back home,” son and actor Vivaan Shah, so captioned the picture of his father and mother, actor Ratna Pathak Shah on his Instagram Story.

“He just got discharged today morning,” he wrote in the next Story.

On July 3, a hospital source said that Naseeruddin Shah was responding well to the treatment.

Last week, Ratna Pathak Shah told PTI that the veteran actor had a “small patch” of pneumonia in his lungs and was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the same.

