National

Naseeruddin Shah, Mira Nair, 300 other issue open letter against CAA-NRC

By Pratidin Bureau
59
leaderboard

Actor Naseeruddin Shah, filmmaker Mira Nair, author Amitav Ghosh, historian Romila Thapar and over 300 other eminent personalities expressed solidarity with those, who are protesting against the CAA and NRC.

They termed the CAA and NRC as a ‘threat’ to the soul of India. They signed a note on January 13, which was published on Indian Cultural Forum.

“We stand in solidarity with the students and others who are protesting and speaking out against the Citizenship Amendment Act and against the National Register of Citizens. We salute their collective cry for upholding the principles of the Constitution of India, with its promise of a plural and diverse society. We are aware that we have not always lived up to that promise, and many of us have too often remained silent in the face of injustice. The gravity of this moment demands that each of us stand for our principles,” the statement read.

It may be mentioned here that actors Ratna Patak Shah, Jaaved Jafferi, Nandita Das and Lillete Dubey, writers Anita Desai, Kiran Desai, sociologist Ashis Nandy, activists Sohail Hashmi and Shabnam Hashmi were also among the signatories.

Continue Reading
leaderboard
You might also like
Regional

Assam tea creates World Record, sold at Rs 39,001 per kg

Regional

Massive fire breaks out at Duliajan Oil Pipeline

Regional

Seven Assam RJs nominated for Excellence in Radio Awards

Regional

NHM Assam appoints 700 staff nurses

Regional

Guwahati | Officials seize 12.5 quintal mangoes ripened using carbide

Top Stories

Day after Howdy Modi, Trump pampers Imran

leaderboard
Comments
Loading...