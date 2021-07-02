National Document ‘COVID Katha’ Now Available In Assamese

An Assamese version of the national document ‘COVID Katha’ was released by Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on Thursday.

“This document in Assamese language will reach wider audiences in the state and will be useful in creating awareness on ABC of COVID-19 among the people. It is glad to release the local version of this nationally recognized document prepared by NCSTC, DST”, said Keshab Mahanta, Minister for Health, Science and Technology, Assam Government.

COVID Katha is a multimedia interactive document about mass awareness on COVID-19 prepared by National Council for Science & Technology Communication (NCSTC), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India and Dr. Anamika Ray Memorial Trust (ARMT).

The document was first launched in English version by Union Minister for Health, Science and Technology Dr. Harsh Vardhan on May 3, 2020 on the occasion of DST foundation Day. The document gained much popularity within a short span of time and gained much popularity and started to be recognized as one of the National Documents.

It was later released in Hindi and Tamil language that spread the message of this document like wildfire.

The document was conceptualized by Dr. Manoj Kr Patairiya, Adviser to the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India and produced by the team of Guwahati-based educational and research organization – Dr Anamika Ray Memorial Trust (ARMT) under the leadership of Dr Ankuran Dutta, who is the Managing Trustee of ARMT.

Dr. Patairiya, who is presently a Head& Scientist ‘G’, Science & Engineering Research Council (SERC), DST, GOI said, “I wish to congratulate Dr Ankuran Dutta and Dr Anamika Ray Memorial Trust for bringing out Assamese version of COVID Katha – A Multimedia Guide for Mass Awareness and happy to know that Hon’ble Minister of S&T, Govt of Assam has very kindly agreed to release the Assamese version”.

“The document is a slightly revised version in Assamese language that encapsulates the science behind COVID-19 in the most innovative, yet simple way. It is one of its kind documents that uses scientoon to be most effective for the readers”, said Dr. Ankuran Dutta, who also heads the Department of Communication and Journalism in Gauhati University.

Dr. Raman Bora, Senior Programme Officer of ARMT and Kasturi Sharma Baruah translated the document in Assamese. It was designed by NituparnaRajbongshi, cartoonist and Dr Sanjib Bora. The document was edited by Dr AnupaLahkar Goswami, Astt. Professor of Gauhati University and Raja Das, Research Associate of ARMT.

Earlier on June 16, Assam Health Minister had released another multimedia document on new normal for urban population ‘Beyond COVID’ prepared by Dr Anamika Ray Memorial Trust with support from UNICEF Assam and in collaboration with DHS & NHM, Govt of Assam. All the multimedia documents can be downloaded from the official website of ARMT www.armt.in