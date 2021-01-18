Top StoriesRegional

National Horticulture Fair 2021 From Jan 21-23 In Bokakhat

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, during a press meet on Monday, informed that the National Horticulture Fair 2021 will be held for three days from January 21 to January 23 in upper Assam’s Bokakhat.

The fair will be attended by ambassadors and high-ranking officials from Mongolia, Nigeria, Fiji, Ghana, Macedonia, Congo, Trinidad and Tobago, and Bhutan, he said, adding that they will take part in the event in virtual mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will officialy inaugurate the fair on January 21.

It was further informed that the fair will be organized at a total cost of Rs 4 crore.

