National Microwave Oven Day: Clay Oven to Microwave, A Change in Trend

Juthika Baruah

With the invention of new technologies, the lifestyle of people have changed and things have become easier more now-a-days. In ancient times, people used to cook food in clay oven which has been replaced by gas stove and then comes the microwave.

Microwave is a an appliance in which we can cook food easily without having the fear of burning our hands which most of the women goes through while being in kitchen to cook the favourite foods for their near and dear ones.

Microwave has become so popular that a day has been dedicated to microwave ’National Microwave Oven Day’ which is celebrated on December 6 every year. It’s time to celebrate a day for the microwave, an everyday appliance. Most often, the leftover foods are heated using the microwave oven. Heating up would never be so simple without the invention of the microwave oven. National Microwave Oven Day celebrates this incredible appliance and its efficient work in preparing healthy food.

History of National Microwave Oven Day

The history, origin, and the founder of the National Microwave Oven Day. However, the microwave oven has a long tradition. It is a kitchen appliance that is used to heat and cook food. It works by exposing the foods to electromagnetic radiation in the microwave frequency range. Dr. Percy Spencer was credited with the invention of the modern microwave oven. Dr. Spencer, while working with active radar in the year 1945 noticed that a candy bar in his pocket was melting. He found that the high-powered microwave beams had created a heating effect that is ideal for cooking.

The popcorn was the first thing he cooked, and an egg was the next.

He had then applied for the patent on October 8, 1945. The first microwave oven was named the “Radarange,” and was first sold in the year 1946. It was over six feet tall and almost weighed higher than 700 pounds.

Microwave ovens are conventionally used for reheating previously cooked foods. It is even used for cooking in the kitchen with a variety of other foods. Most often these microwave ovens are used for rapid heating of otherwise slowly prepared cooking items, like hot butter, fats, and chocolate.

How to Celebrate National Microwave Oven Day

Celebrating the National Microwave Oven Day is very simple. Get down to your kitchen and start heating your favorite leftovers of last night. You can cook some simple food items for lunch for your family members on this Day. Prepare your children with some snacks and make the celebration even more joyful.

Microwave Oven as a Gift

Giving a gift in marriages has become a trend now. Earlier, people used to wish the bride and groom with a book, a gift voucher or a small amount of money as a token of love. But now people used to gift items such as microwave, washing machines, refrigerators etc. in one’s marriage which some think that is a waste of money. Now-a-days, every single household has microwave and gifting another one in one’s marriage is sheer waste of money.

How Good is to Use Microwave?

As time changes, the lifestyle of people also changes. With the invention of new technologies, the household work of the people also becomes easier but how good it is. Earlier, people used to cook in clay oven and they can have fresh cooked foods but now-a-days, with the invention of microwave and refrigerators, people used to cook food only once and consume in their lunch and dinner which is bad for health. Doctors say that cooked food becomes poisonous if they are kept for long but the mechanical life of people has compelled them to do so as both men and women are equally busy with their work.

In ancient era, the women only used to look for household work and with freshly cooked food in clay oven their health remains healthy but today, we consume leftover food by keeping in fridge and by re-heating them in microwave which is bad for health. Cooking in clay oven earlier was another good system as there was no side effects but microwave can cause health issue.

