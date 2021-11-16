National Press Day Observed Across The Country

The self-regulating body, PCI acts under the Press Council Act, 1978.

National Press Day is observed on November 16 to commemorate the establishment of the Press Council of India (PCI). The PCI constituted on November 16, 1966, is a quasi-judicial body to act as a watchdog over Indian journalism and journalists.

The self-regulating body, PCI acts under the Press Council Act, 1978. Traditionally, it has a chairman, a retired Supreme Court judge, 28 additional members of whom 20 are members of media, five are members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha of the Indian parliament, and three represent culture literary and legal field as nominees of Sahitya Academy, University Grant Commission and Bar Council of India. Justice Chandramauli Kumar Prasad is the current chairman.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a message for the media fraternity on the occasion via Twitter. He wrote, “Greetings to all members of media fraternity on #NationalPressDay. As the Fourth Pillar of democracy, your relentless pursuit of truth and making citizens aware about their rights have strengthened our democracy. Your role during COVID-19 pandemic too has been commendable”.

The Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Government of Assam also shared the CM’s message on Twitter.

