Bizzare Govt Appeal Asks People To Unite For "Cow Hug Day" On Feb 14

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), an advisory body on the animal welfare laws has at the behest of the government, appealed to the cow lovers across India to celebrate February 14 as “Cow Hug Day”. AWBI noted that the progress of western culture over time has undermined the vedic traditions which are on the verge of extinction.

In its general appeal that was issued on Monday, the Animal Welfare Board said, “In view of the immense benefit of the cow, hugging a cow will bring emotional richness, hence will increase our individual & collective happiness. Therefore, all the cow lovers may also celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug day' keeping in mind the importance of mother cows and making life happy and full of positive energy.”

Signed by the secretary of AWBI, SK Dutta, the appeal mentioned that it had the approval of the competent authorities and was issued “on the direction of the department of animal husbandry and dairying, ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying”.