Bizzare Govt Appeal Asks People To Unite For "Cow Hug Day" On Feb 14

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), an advisory body on the animal welfare laws has at the behest of the government, appealed to the cow lovers across India to celebrate February 14 as “Cow Hug Day”. AWBI noted that the progress of western culture over time has undermined the vedic traditions which are on the verge of extinction.
In its general appeal that was issued on Monday, the Animal Welfare Board said, “In view of the immense benefit of the cow, hugging a cow will bring emotional richness, hence will increase our individual & collective happiness. Therefore, all the cow lovers may also celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug day' keeping in mind the importance of mother cows and making life happy and full of positive energy.”
Signed by the secretary of AWBI, SK Dutta, the appeal mentioned that it had the approval of the competent authorities and was issued “on the direction of the department of animal husbandry and dairying, ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying”.
Established in 1962 under Section 4 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, the board provides grants to animal welfare organizations and advises the government on such matter. However, it is the first time that it has issued an appeal of this sort.
The assistant secretary of AWBI was quoted by Times of India as saying, “We have not planned any special event around it on the occasion due to paucity of time this year. But the board may plan some events around it from next year.”
“We all know that the cow is the backbone of Indian culture and rural economy, sustains our life, represents cattle wealth and biodiversity. It is known as ‘Kamdhenu' and ‘Gaumata' because of its nourishing nature like mother, the giver of riches to humanity,” the board mentioned.
It added, “Vedic traditions are almost on the verge of extinction due to the progress of 'western' culture over time. The dazzle of western civilisation has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten.”