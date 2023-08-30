CBI Court Summons Angkita Dutta Today

Expelled Congress Youth leader Angkita Dutta was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday.
Angkita, daughter of the late veteran Congress leader Anjan Dutta, has been directed to appear before the CBI court today in connection with the Saradha Scam.
Dutta, who is the director of Anubhuti Printers and Publications Pvt Ltd, coming out of the then Saradha Publications Pvt Ltd, received the CBI summon for the funding case for printing the Bengali newspaper ‘Sakalbela’ at the press in Guwahati during the period between 2012-2013.
It may be mentioned that Dutta has been expelled from the party after she was unable to provide evidence supporting that Indian Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas harassed her.
After she made the allegation against the president, the party sent her a show cause notice, however, unsatisfied with the reply they received, she was expelled from the party.