Chhattisgarh IPS Officer Ravi Sinha Appointed New RAW Chief

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, Ravi Sinha, has been appointed as the new chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) on Monday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of Sinha, a 1988 batch Chattisgarh cadre IPS officer, as a new RAW chief, a Ministry of Personnel order said.

A government order stated, "The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Rajiv Sinha, IPS, special secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, as Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing vice Samant Goel on completion of his tenure on June 30, 2023, for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier."