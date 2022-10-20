Delhi Woman Gang Raped, Assaulted in UP’s Ghaziabad

Another infamous Nirbhaya-like horror where a Delhi woman was gang raped and brutally assaulted by a group of men in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

According to reports, the victim, who stays in East Delhi, was abandoned on the roadside near Nandgram Police Station during wee hours of Tuesday by the accused after the heinous crime.

The police reached the spot after receiving information and rushed her to a hospital.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) taking suo moto cognizance of the incident issued a notice to Ghaziabad Police and sought an action taken report in the matter by October 21.

So far, the police have taken four accused into custody and it is revealed that the accused and the victim’s family were involved in a property dispute.