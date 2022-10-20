Delhi Woman Gang Raped, Assaulted in UP’s Ghaziabad

Another infamous Nirbhaya-like horror where a Delhi woman was gang raped and brutally assaulted by a group of men in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.
According to reports, the victim, who stays in East Delhi, was abandoned on the roadside near Nandgram Police Station during wee hours of Tuesday by the accused after the heinous crime.
The police reached the spot after receiving information and rushed her to a hospital.
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) taking suo moto cognizance of the incident issued a notice to Ghaziabad Police and sought an action taken report in the matter by October 21.
So far, the police have taken four accused into custody and it is revealed that the accused and the victim’s family were involved in a property dispute.
Meanwhile, the DCW issued statement in which it stated that the victim was kidnapped by the four accused in a Scorpio and taken to another location.
She was gang-raped by them and another man for two days. Following the heinous crime, they put her in a sack and left on the road, and found in a pool of blood, with an iron rod inserted in her private parts.
She is currently in serious condition admitted to hospital.
DCW chief Swati Maliwal, on the incident, said, “The incident is very horrific and disturbing. It reminds me of the Nirbhaya case. All accused must be arrested immediately and strict action taken against them. I fail to understand how long women and children be subjected to such extreme brutality.”