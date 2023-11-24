FIR Filed Against Australian Cricketer Mitchell Marsh for Disrespecting WC Trophy

An FIR has been lodged against Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh who drew backlash for resting his feet on the World Cup trophy, reports said on Friday.
As per sources, the FIR has been filed at Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh by RTI activist Pandit Keshav. He alleged that Mitchell's act of dropping legs on the World Cup trophy had offended the sentiments of Indian cricket team fans.
Notably, a photo where the Australian cricketer was seen putting his feet on the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy went viral following which he drew flake.
Reports also claim that Pandit Keshav forwarded a copy of the complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that the Australian player should not be allowed to play cricket in India.
Marsh has faced backlash from both the media and cricket fans for showing disrespect towards the most esteemed prize in cricket. The picture was first posted on Instagram by Australian captain Pat Cummins, and quickly gained widespread attention on various social media platforms.