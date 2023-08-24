Fugitive 1993 Bank Fraud Convict Extradited to India from US

A fugitive economic offender was extradited to India from the United States of America with the help of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to face trial in a bank fraud case in Bengaluru, reports emerged on Thursday.
The economic offender has been identified as T Ravindranath Gupta who landed at the Kochi airport from the US via the United Arab Emirates when he was arrested by the sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and taken to Bengaluru on August 8.
A CBI spokesperson was quoted by The Hindu saying, “The Global Operations Centre of CBI in close coordination with Interpol channels has coordinated the return of a Red Notice subject.”
The spokesperson further informed that investigating agency got an Interpol Red Notice published against the accused on May 4, 2023, after he escaped the country following his conviction by the Special Judge, CBI, and was awarded to serve three years in jail.
Gupta was convicted by the court for defrauding scheduled banks to the tune of Rs. 1.36 crore by submitting forged inland letters of credit (ILCs) in 1993.
Following this, the CBI registered an FIR on September 22, 1993, alleging that he colluded with bank officials to cheat scheduled banks and non-banking financial companies in three states including Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.
The CBI filed a charge sheet in 1996 leading to his conviction for three years in 2010. Later, Karnataka High Court rejected his appeal in the year 2021 following which he escaped from the country.
