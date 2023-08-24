Fugitive 1993 Bank Fraud Convict Extradited to India from US

The CBI, during its enquiry, found that Pravesh Kabra, proprietor of Vinayak Logistics and also director of its concern, Vinayak Logistics India Pvt Ltd, entered into a criminal conspiracy with the connivance of unknown railway officials and managed to get alum powder misdeclared as marble powder for loading and transporting as many as 20 rakes from Rajasthan to several locations from September 2021 to March 2022.