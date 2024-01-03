Govt Urges Truckers To Return To Work, Says New Law Not Implemented Yet

The government and transporters have reached an agreement for transport workers to promptly return to work following protests in certain regions of the country regarding a provision in the recently implemented Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). They have also urged truck drivers to resume their duties.
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla stated that there was a meeting with representatives of the All India Motor Transport Congress regarding the yet-to-be-implemented new rules for hit-and-run cases under the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).
"We had discussion with All India Motor Transport Congress representatives, govt want to say that the new rule has not been implemented yet, we all want to say that before implementing Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 106 (2), we will have a discussion with All India Motor Transport Congress representatives and then only we will take a decision," he said.
The Ministry of Home Affairs announced that the government has acknowledged the issues raised by truckers about the potential 10-year imprisonment and fine outlined in Section 106 (2) of the Indian Penal Code. The Centre conducted a thorough discussion with members of the All India Motor Transport Congress today.
"The government wants to point out that these new laws and provisions have not yet come into force. We would also like to point out that the decision to invoke Section 106 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita will be taken only after consultation with the All India Motor Transport Congress. We appeal to All India Motor Transport Congress and all the drivers to return to their respective jobs," the release said.
President of All India Motor Transport Congress Amrit Lal Madan told the media that the Centre has kept the provisions under the new law "on hold".
"You are not just our drivers you are our soldiers...We do not want you to face any inconvenience...Union Home Minister Amit Shah has kept the ten years of punishment and fine that was imposed, on hold. Until the next meeting of the All India Motor Transport Congress is held no laws will be imposed," he said.
According to the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which has replaced the Indian Penal Code from the colonial era, drivers who cause a severe road accident due to careless driving and flee without informing the police or any administration official can be punished with up to 10 years in prison and a fine of Rs 7 lakh.
Numerous transportation and agricultural groups have condemned the recent legislation and called for its prompt annulment.
Before, people accused in hit-and-run incidents were prosecuted under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code and could face a maximum of two years in prison upon conviction.
Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita has established two distinct categories under the umbrella of "causing death by negligence."
Private transportation companies argue that the recently implemented law is demotivating drivers and could result in unfair penalties. They assert that drivers may face the risk of violent retaliation when trying to transport injured individuals to hospitals and are calling for the law to be revoked.
On the protest by transport associations and drivers against the new law on hit-and-run cases, All India Motor & Goods Transport Association President, Rajendra Kapoor said "Our only demand from the government is that the decision should have been taken after having consultations with our stakeholders. There was no discussion with anyone on this, and no one was asked about it. There should have been prior meetings and consultations."
"The protest has been announced by the members of the All India Motor & Goods Transport Association. There should be a discussion on this issue. A misleading situation has been created now. People are not completely aware of the new law," Kapoor added.
People in certain areas of Madhya Pradesh experienced extensive lines at gas stations on Tuesday due to a protest by transport associations and drivers against the newly implemented hit-and-run law.
The driver's strike had an effect on several fuel stations in the state capital Bhopal, as well as in Indore and other locations.
People flocked to gas stations fearing a potential fuel shortage, resulting in long lines at the pumps throughout the morning.
In response to a strike by fuel tanker drivers protesting new regulations, temporary limitations on the sale of petrol and diesel have been implemented in Chandigarh.
The Department of Public Relations, Chandigarh Administration, stated that two-wheelers can purchase a maximum of two litres of fuel (up to Rs 200), while four-wheelers can buy up to 5 litres (up to Rs 500) per transaction.
The statement explained that the restrictions were put in place as a proactive step to guarantee that there is enough fuel for everyone during this temporary fuel supply disruption.
The order urged fuel station operators to comply with these regulations, and consumers have been requested to cooperate with the imposed restrictions.
The District Magistrate stressed that the action is a preventive measure to handle the present circumstances until things return to normal.
The statement mentioned that there are ongoing efforts to restart the fuel supply to the Union Territory of Chandigarh, in collaboration with the Oil Marketing Companies and the states of Punjab and Haryana.
The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023 were passed in the winter session of Parliament to replace the IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act.