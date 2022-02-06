Mumbai Court Asks Police To Reply To Bulli Bai App Case Accused's Bail Plea

In connection with the Bulli Bai App case, Mumbai Sessions Court on Sunday asked police to submit their reply to the bail plea of 18-year-old accused Shweta Singh within two days.

The court also posted the matter for hearing on February 8, reported ANI.

After her bail plea was rejected by the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Shweta Singh, who was arrested in the Bulli Bai App case, had approached the Mumbai Sessions Court.

After being arrested from Uttarakhand on January 5, co-accused Shweta Singh along with another accused Mayank Rawat was sent to 14-day judicial custody till January 28 by a Bandra court. They were sent to Mumbai Cyber Cell police custody till January 14, prior to that.

Mumbai Police had filed an FIR earlier in January against unknown persons based on complaints that doctored photographs of women were uploaded for auction on the GitHub hosted ‘Bulli Bai’ application.

A case was registered by the West Mumbai Cyber Police station against the developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app.