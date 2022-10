A huge consignment of narcotics tablets were seized in Mizoram’s Aizawl on Saturday.

According to sources, the tablets were seized during a joint operation led by Assam Rifles and Narcotics Control Bureau.

Around 1.5 lakhs methamphetamine tablets were seized from a vehicle.

The international value of the seized tablets is suspected to be Rs. 49,99,50,000.

Four suspects were arrested in connection to the seizure.