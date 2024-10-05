"Northeast Is The Heart and Soul of Bharat": Jagdeep Dhankhar at The Conclave 2024

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar while addressing the august gathering at The Conclave 2024 claimed that Northeast India represents the heart and soul of Bharat. He commended the region, highlighting that each northeastern state is remarkable and a heaven for tourists.
While speaking at the Ashok Hotel in New Delhi, Dhankhar said, "I know how rich Northeast India is. The Northeast is bountifully gifted by nature. Each state of the northeastern region is remarkable and a heaven for tourists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji took Look East Policy to the next level. Connectivity through waterways and airports has generated interest in the nation. This region is a natural heaven for tourists. Tourism can drive the economy of a region."
"Northeast is the heart and soul of Bharat. I would urge the media to be the ambassador of the Northeast. Media can ignite minds. Each Northeast state has something very distinct and special. Therefore, the region is the happening area on the global stage. Bharat is the most happening nation of the world. We are witnessing positive developments that are improving the nation. We are witnessing a Bharat of hope and possibility. We are witnessing a Bharat where everyone is equal to law," the Vice President added.
In his speech, Dhankhar urged the media to serve as a watchdog. Reflecting on the days of the Emergency, he stated, "I remember the days when the nation faced the dark phase of Emergency. Two newspapers protested by leaving their editorial spaces blank. Editorial space should not be left blank, as it is critical for everyone. It must be used to sensitize the public and turn media into a watchdog. We must set high standards for media discourse. An anti-national narrative, if left unaddressed, can damage the national fabric. The media must be vigilant against fake news and sensationalism."
Further, Jagdeep Dhankhar congratulated the Assamese community on the language being given the 'classical language' recognition.
"Recognizing Assamese a classical language was a decision of the cabinet in which Sonowal ji is a part. Congratulations to all the people of Assam for the achievement. Language defines the culture and strength of a nation," said Dhankhar.
The Vice President expressed gratitude to Jayanta Baruah, owner of the Sadin-Pratidin Group, for organizing 'The Conclave 2024.' He emphasized that this event marks a significant milestone for the media house, as it is being held in the National Capital.
He said, "When I was told about the conclave, I did not give a second thought. This conclave defines its value. It is my privilege to be present here. I thank Jayanta Baruah ji for inviting me. The Conclave is a milestone in itself as it is being held in the national capital. It is being organized by a media house of repute. I congratulate you Jayanti ji for this achievement. You have also been very thoughtful with the subjects of the conclave."