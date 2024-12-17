'One Nation, One Election': Who Said What?

"PM Modi suggested sending the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill to the JPC for detailed discussion. If the Law Minister agrees, the introduction debate can end."
"This draconian Bill violates the Constitution and will wipe out regional parties. It only serves to massage the ego of the 'Supreme Leader'!"
"The proposed bills violate the Constitution, giving unconstitutional powers to the Election Commission and undermining the independence of states. This is a blatant attack on democracy and federalism. The government should base decisions on the Constitution, not on Niti Aayog reports!"
"In most countries, elections are held once. In India, constant elections disrupt work. If held together, savings can be used for education and health."
“Congress has repeatedly interfered with the Constitution for its own benefit, toppling elected governments and forcing elections. This chaos is why we now need the ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill.”
"The 'One Nation, One Election' plan aims for ‘one nation, no election,’ undermining democracy. It’s impractical and an attack on India’s federal structure and diversity."
"The bills assault the basic structure of the Constitution, undermining federalism and democracy. They are beyond the legislative competence of the House."
"This is an anti-constitutional bill that undermines the federal structure of our nation. We strongly oppose it!"
"The government may have numbers, but they lack the 2/3 majority needed for a constitutional amendment. They shouldn't persist with this!"
"The bill is not undemocratic. It’s been introduced in Lok Sabha, sent to JPC, and Parliament has the right to amend the Constitution. Opposing it for political interests is wrong. I urge the Opposition to support it for the nation's benefit."
This Bill is against federalism and the Constitution. Centre and states have their own tenures—mixing them is unfair. Why give the Election Commission authority to dissolve assemblies? Withdraw the Bill or send it to a Joint Parliamentary Committee!"
"Before 'One Nation, One Election,' let's first elect the Election Commissioner and address EVM doubts. If people trust ballot papers, no one will question the result!"
