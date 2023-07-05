PM Modi To Launch 50 Projects Worth Rs 50,000 Crore In Four States

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating and lay the foundation stones of around 50 projects worth around Rs 50,000 crore during his two-day tour of Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Rajasthan.
The Prime Minister will be visiting these states on Friday and Saturday.
Earlier, the infrastructure ministries made a presentation before the council of ministers giving details of the timeline for inauguration and foundation stone-laying for nearly 900 projects entailing investment of over Rs 13 lakh crore, which are planned until the mode of code of conduct for the 2024 general elections is implemented.
According to reports, the central government is looking at the hectic roll-out of projects in the next eight to nine months, starting this week to project its achievement in accelerating infrastructure growth across the country. Moreover, it is learned that the focus will be on completion and inauguration of projects in the states where assembly polls are due over the next few months.
While 560 projects costing around Rs 7.6 lakh crore will be inaugurated by February-March 2024, the foundation stones for the remaining 350-odd projects entailing an investment of around 5.6 lakh crore will be laid across states.
These include 60-65 "signature projects" that cost over Rs 5,000 crore each or are of strategic importance. These include Chenab Bridge, Pamban Railway Bridge, Sone Bridge, Dwarka Expressway, Ankleshwar-Baroda stretch of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Gorakhpur-Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojna. During his two-day tour, PM Modi will inaugurate two such projects - Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway and a new section of the dedicated freight corridor from Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to Son Nagar.
Reportedly, around 200 projects are ready for inauguration with another set of 200 or so expected to be ready by end-2023. PM Modi is also expected to travel to Raipur where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects, including the six-lane section of the Raipur-Vishakhapatnam NH corridor and thereafter, he will attend a public meeting. He will later visit Gorakhpur where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects, including the six-lane section of the Raipur-Vishakhapatnam NH corridor and thereafter, he will attend a public meeting.
The PM will also visit Varanasi where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects, including the four-laned Varanasi-Jaunpur section of NH-56 and renovation of Manikarnika Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat.
Finally, he will arrived at Warangal in Telangana on the second day and lay the foundation stone of projects, including for Nagpur-Vijayawada corridor.