PM Modi To Launch 50 Projects Worth Rs 50,000 Crore In Four States

Earlier, the infrastructure ministries made a presentation before the council of ministers giving details of the timeline for inauguration and foundation stone-laying for nearly 900 projects entailing investment of over Rs 13 lakh crore, which are planned until the mode of code of conduct for the 2024 general elections is implemented.

According to reports, the central government is looking at the hectic roll-out of projects in the next eight to nine months, starting this week to project its achievement in accelerating infrastructure growth across the country. Moreover, it is learned that the focus will be on completion and inauguration of projects in the states where assembly polls are due over the next few months.