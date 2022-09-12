National

SC Adjourn Hearing of Pleas Challenging CAA For Sept 19

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat was hearing over 200 petitions challenging the act.
The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 on Monday.

The top court posted the matter for further hearing on September 19.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat was hearing over 200 petitions challenging the act.

In January 2020, a bench led by the then CJI SA Bobde issued a notice in the petitions.

It may be noted that the central government in their affidavit said that the CAA does not impinge upon any existing right that may have existed prior to the enactment of the amendment.

It was also argued that the CAA does not seek to affect the legal, democratic or secular rights of any of the Indian citizens.

