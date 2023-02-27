SpiceJet Begins Only-Stop Flights Between Delhi and Shillong

SpiceJet has launched the only non-stop service between Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) and Shillong Airport (SHL) in Meghalaya.

The new route comes on the back of an agreement that was signed last month between the airline and the Meghalaya Transport Corporation.

The inaugural flight took to the skies on February 24th, with 18 passengers onboard, and the return sector left for Delhi with just 12 passengers. Flights will operate twice per week, on Mondays and Fridays.

Flights will be operated by SpiceJet's Dash 8-Q400 aircraft. With a block time of over three hours each way, and a flying distance of 926 miles, this new service is among the longest Dash 8-Q400 routes worldwide.

The airline's chief commercial officer, Shilpa Bhatia, celebrated the launch of the new route, saying, “We are excited to extend our network to Shillong. Meghalaya is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the North East with magnificent landscape and scenic views, and there is a tremendous potential for tourist traffic to the state. Non-stop flights providing hassle-free connectivity will provide a major fillip to travel and tourism in the state."

SpiceJet has a total of 28 Dash 8Q-400s in its fleet, 18 of which seat a total of 78 passengers in an all-economy configuration, with the other 10 containing a newer, 90-seat layout. The carrier has a further 15 of the higher-density Dash 8Q-400s on order.