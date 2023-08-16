Union Cabinet Approves "PM eBus Sewa" For Rs 57,613 Cr Outlay

The Union cabinet approved the 'PM eBus Sewa' on Wednesday to augment city bus operations at an outlay of Rs 57,613 crores.
Under the scheme as many as 10,000 e-buses will be deployed across 169 cities in India.
Addressing reporters following the union cabinet meeting, Union minister for information and broadcasting and sports and youth affairs, Anurag Thakur said that that the decision will help in improving public transport in cities and is also in line with India's objectives concerning climate change.
He said, "PM e-Bus Seva has been given approval. Rs 57,613 crores will be spent on this. Around 10,000 new electric buses will be provided across the country.”
The scheme will aim to cover cities having a population of above three lakh and the priority will be given to those cities that do not have an organised bus service.