Nationwide Bharat Bandh Today from 11 AM

By Pratidin Bureau
The nationwide Bharat Bandh called by farmers’ and several farmers’ organizations on Tuesday hit commuters in the morning hours although the bandh has been called from 11 AM to 3 PM. The farmers’ called the bandh against the new farm laws implemented by the Center.

The Indian farmers especially from the states of Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against the Centre’s new agricultural laws that were passed in September since last 13 days.

Road blockades and services such as transport and banking may be affected. However, medical services, media, and other essential services’ movements will be allowed.

According to an NDTV report, sit-in protests are likely to take place in Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana and the northeastern states of Tripura and Assam, besides others.

