Nationwide lockdown imposed for 21 days : PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the nationwide lockdown will be imposed for 21 days.

PM Modi said, “From midnight, entire India will go under lockdown. This is like a curfew…this is more advanced than Janta Curfew…it is stricter than Janta Curfew.”

“The coming 21 days are very important for us. According to health experts, at least 21 days time is very important to break the coronavirus infection cycle,” he said.

This is PM Modi’s second address to people in less than a week as India is ramping up efforts to curtail the spread of the highly contagious virus.

In his previous address to the nation on Thursday, the Prime Minister had urged people to follow a ‘Janta Curfew’ on Sunday which was, by and large, a success as citizens remained indoors. As of now, almost the entire country is under lockdown to restrict public movement in a bid to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus.