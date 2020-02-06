Nat’l Inter-University Youth Fest: Cotton wins 1st prize in Quiz

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Nat’l Inter-University Youth Fest: Cotton wins 1st prize in Quiz
A team of Cotton University students won the first prize in Quiz at the 35th National Inter-University Youth Festival in Uttar Pradesh. The team of Plawan Sarma, Raktim Ranjan Baishya and Mondeep Bayan won the award at the Youth Festival, which is going on in Amity University.

Plawan Sarma is a student of Zoology department of Cotton University, while Raktim Ranjan Baishya and Mondeep Bayan are from Political Science and History departments respectively. The students of Cotton University are also participating in other categories including folk orchestra, Indian group song, folk dance, mime and western vocal (solo) and others.

The five-day festival will reportedly conclude on February 7.

