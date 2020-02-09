Nat’l Youth Fest: Gold for Cotton in overall literary category

In the recently concluded 35th National Inter-University Youth Festival held in Amity University, Uttar Pradesh, the team from Cotton University won the overall champion title in the literary category. The youth festival was held from February 3 to February 7, 2020.

The team won gold in Quiz and bronze in Folk Orchestra and Folk Dance competitions. The University has also adjudged the second runners-up in the prestigious Cultural Procession event.

More than 90 universities from across five zones in India participated in the youth festival supported by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). The 37 member team of Cotton University was led by Dr. Sayanika Dutta and Muktikam Hazarika, both Assistant Professors of the Department of Mass Communication, Journalism and Media Studies, Cotton University.