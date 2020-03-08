Nava Thakuria moves court against GPC poll

The extraordinary spirit of the upcoming Guwahati Press Club (GPC) election has got little dampened as the former general secretary of GPC Nava Thakuria has approached the court seeking its intervention to stall the GPC’s election process alleging violation of the GPC Constitution.

The disgraced General Secretary, Mr Thakuria, who was ousted by an extraordinary general meeting for not holding GPC Poll for past 17 years, has filed the case before the Munsif Court against the interim committee, the election committee, and the presiding officer, alleging that the voters’ list of the Club is illegal and journalists of the electronic media cannot be the general members of the GPC.

According to the reports, the court will hear the plea on March 11. The GPC election is scheduled to be held on March 12.

Meanwhile, campaigning has been going on in full swing as the ad hoc committee have taken legal consultations to place their view in the court seeking dismissal of Mr Thaluria’s petition.

Mr Thakuria objected that the GPC constitution does not allow electronic media journalists to be a member of the GPC. This is noteworthy that GPC though the extraordinary general body meeting changed the constitution and allowed the electronic medium journalists to be the ordinary member of the club and contest elections.

Meanwhile, the Audit Committee has served notices to disgraced Secretary Nava Thakuria and Treasurers Sabita Lahkar to submit the account of past 17 years by February 10.