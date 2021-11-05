Navjot Sidhu Takes Back Resignation From Punjab Congress Chief

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said he has withdrawn his resignation from the post on Friday.

Sidhu said, “I will continue to serve as state chief.”

Earlier on September 28, Sidhu had announced he was stepping down.

According to reports, the Punjab Congress leader said he would resume work in the office the day a new Advocate General is appointed and the panel on the new DGP is received.

His announcement comes days after Advocate General A.P.S. Deol resigned from his position and the Punjab government has sent a list of 10 names to the Union Public Service Commission for appointment of the Director-General of Police.

Sidhu also said, “Posts do not matter when you are on the path of truth”.

Sidhu resigned minutes after allocation of portfolios to ministers in the new government headed by Charanjit Channi who succeeded Amarinder Singh as the Chief Minister. He was appointed the state chief on July 19.

Sidhu in his resignation letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi wrote, “The collapse of man’s character stems from the compromise corner. I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress.”

One of the reasons behind Sidhu’s resignation was the Congress government was appointing Deol as its Advocate General, stated reports.

Previous reports stated that this led to the government coming under fire from the Opposition, as Deol was recently counseled for former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, the police chief during the incidents of sacrilege and police firing on protesters.

The Advocate General and the DGP were two important officers to take the issues of Bargari sacrilege and drugs to a logical conclusion, said Sidhu.

Also Read: Sarbananda Sonowal Tenders Resignation as Majuli MLA